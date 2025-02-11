Sign up
Previous
Photo 1829
Appreciating art
Faldo on a visit to Tate Britain in London today.
My get pushed challenge was to include Faldo in forced perspective.
Oh a difficult challenge that I don’t think that I am oink to achieve.
11th February 2025
11th Feb 25
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others.
Tags
tate-britain
,
faldo
,
get-pushed-654
Casablanca
ace
Well done! Hey Faldo, I am often running the other way in art galleries too. Let’s go and hang out together in the coffee while Sue looks round!
February 11th, 2025
