Appreciating art by wakelys
Photo 1829

Appreciating art

Faldo on a visit to Tate Britain in London today.
My get pushed challenge was to include Faldo in forced perspective.
Oh a difficult challenge that I don’t think that I am oink to achieve.
11th February 2025 11th Feb 25

Susan Wakely

Casablanca ace
Well done! Hey Faldo, I am often running the other way in art galleries too. Let’s go and hang out together in the coffee while Sue looks round!
February 11th, 2025  
