Photo 1830
Time for tea.
Faldo thought that this was a swimming pool and later took a dip in my tea.
12th February 2025
12th Feb 25
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
tea
,
for2025
,
scw25
,
faldo
Casablanca
ace
Faldo makes me laugh every day!
February 12th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Fabulous…
February 12th, 2025
Mags
ace
Great balancing act and cute shot!
February 12th, 2025
KV
ace
Looks like Faldo is thinking about taking a dunk!
February 12th, 2025
