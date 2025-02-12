Previous
Time for tea. by wakelys
Photo 1830

Time for tea.

Faldo thought that this was a swimming pool and later took a dip in my tea.
12th February 2025 12th Feb 25

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
501% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Faldo makes me laugh every day!
February 12th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Fabulous…
February 12th, 2025  
Mags ace
Great balancing act and cute shot!
February 12th, 2025  
KV ace
Looks like Faldo is thinking about taking a dunk!
February 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact