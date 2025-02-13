Sign up
Previous
Photo 1831
He found a friend
Or is it a relative?
Today’s word is ornament so I introduced Faldo this chap that we bought in Reykjavik on our Honeymoon from an Icelandic Pottery shop.
Faldo instantly thought that they looked so alike that he is convinced that they are related.
13th February 2025
13th Feb 25
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Kathy A
ace
I love that that pottery ornament!
February 13th, 2025
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot and ornament.
February 13th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Could be brothers!
February 13th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
LOL-cute
February 13th, 2025
Mags
ace
Ha ha! That's so cute!
February 13th, 2025
