He found a friend by wakelys
Photo 1831

He found a friend

Or is it a relative?
Today’s word is ornament so I introduced Faldo this chap that we bought in Reykjavik on our Honeymoon from an Icelandic Pottery shop.
Faldo instantly thought that they looked so alike that he is convinced that they are related.
13th February 2025 13th Feb 25

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
501% complete

Kathy A ace
I love that that pottery ornament!
February 13th, 2025  
Diana ace
Fabulous shot and ornament.
February 13th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Could be brothers!
February 13th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
LOL-cute
February 13th, 2025  
Mags ace
Ha ha! That's so cute!
February 13th, 2025  
