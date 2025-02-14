Previous
Love between friends by wakelys
Photo 1832

Love between friends

Faldo introducing his friend Fido.
14th February 2025 14th Feb 25

Susan Wakely

Diana ace
How wonderful that he found a friend, Happy Valentine's Day :-)
February 14th, 2025  
Lis Lapthorn ace
Love is in the air!
February 14th, 2025  
Kathryn M ace
Well I just knew you would add more for today!
February 14th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Double trouble!
February 14th, 2025  
Babs ace
It must be love.
February 14th, 2025  
