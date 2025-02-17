Sign up
Previous
Photo 1835
Look who joined us
Yes Fido found a way into our luggage to join us in Norfolk.
Faldo was thrilled to have his company.
My husband wanted me to pose next to this sign.
17th February 2025
17th Feb 25
5
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2522
photos
143
followers
93
following
502% complete
View this month »
1828
1829
1830
1831
1832
1833
1834
1835
moni kozi
Your husband went to tge same school of humor as my husband...
February 17th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Phil would have said the same I am sure! 😂
February 17th, 2025
Mags
ace
LOL! Great find and nice capture.
February 17th, 2025
Beverley
ace
So fun…
February 17th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
My hubby would have wanted me to also and I probably would have.
February 17th, 2025
