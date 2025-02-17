Previous
Look who joined us by wakelys
Photo 1835

Look who joined us

Yes Fido found a way into our luggage to join us in Norfolk.
Faldo was thrilled to have his company.
My husband wanted me to pose next to this sign.
17th February 2025 17th Feb 25

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
502% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

moni kozi
Your husband went to tge same school of humor as my husband...
February 17th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Phil would have said the same I am sure! 😂
February 17th, 2025  
Mags ace
LOL! Great find and nice capture.
February 17th, 2025  
Beverley ace
So fun…
February 17th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
My hubby would have wanted me to also and I probably would have.
February 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact