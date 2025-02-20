Previous
A fascination for flowers by wakelys
A fascination for flowers

It raining so Faldo decided to stay in the dry and admire a daffodil that was licked out the vase.
20th February 2025 20th Feb 25

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
