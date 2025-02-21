Sign up
Photo 1839
Playing games with a 9 year old.
Faldo & Fido were curious.
21st February 2025
21st Feb 25
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2526
photos
144
followers
93
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
21st February 2025 11:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fido
,
for2025
,
faldo
,
scw2025
Casablanca
ace
Tee hee, fun shot
February 21st, 2025
Diana
ace
They must be having fun ;-)
February 21st, 2025
Mags
ace
Cute capture and clever setup!
February 21st, 2025
katy
ace
Did you let them choose the game or were they just watching?
February 21st, 2025
