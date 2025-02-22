Previous
Measuring the amaryllis by wakelys
Photo 1840

Measuring the amaryllis

The Amaryllis is a late developer and Faldo was determined to measure it.
22nd February 2025 22nd Feb 25

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
william wooderson ace
This made me laugh!
February 22nd, 2025  
LTaylor ace
certainly measures up, brilliantly
February 22nd, 2025  
Mags ace
Nice! Hope we get to see it when it's in full bloom.
February 22nd, 2025  
JackieR 🤓 ace
Give him an inch.....
February 22nd, 2025  
Kathryn M ace
Hmm is he working in inches or metric?
February 22nd, 2025  
Diana ace
It's doing so well, I wonder what he will say when he sees the bloom?
February 22nd, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Tee hee
February 22nd, 2025  
