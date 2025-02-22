Sign up
Previous
Photo 1840
Measuring the amaryllis
The Amaryllis is a late developer and Faldo was determined to measure it.
22nd February 2025
22nd Feb 25
7
0
Susan Wakely
@wakelys
Views
20
Comments
7
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
22nd February 2025 1:43pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
flower
,
bloom
,
amaryllis
,
for2025
,
scw25
,
faldo
william wooderson
ace
This made me laugh!
February 22nd, 2025
LTaylor
ace
certainly measures up, brilliantly
February 22nd, 2025
Mags
ace
Nice! Hope we get to see it when it's in full bloom.
February 22nd, 2025
JackieR 🤓
ace
Give him an inch.....
February 22nd, 2025
Kathryn M
ace
Hmm is he working in inches or metric?
February 22nd, 2025
Diana
ace
It's doing so well, I wonder what he will say when he sees the bloom?
February 22nd, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Tee hee
February 22nd, 2025
