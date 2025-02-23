Previous
Paddle surfing by wakelys
Photo 1841

Paddle surfing

After a visit t the beach yesterday Faldo was interested in paddle surfing.
This is the best we could do to keep him safe.
23rd February 2025 23rd Feb 25

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
JackieR 🤓 ace
Fabulous balance!
February 23rd, 2025  
Diana ace
He obviously seems to have done this before, great shot!
February 23rd, 2025  
Wylie ace
ha ha, he's a champ!
February 23rd, 2025  
