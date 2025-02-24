Previous
A walk on the beach by wakelys
Photo 1842

A walk on the beach

Sometimes Faldo looks upside down but he really is up the right way. It wouldn’t be right if he stood on his ears if you look at the shadow!!
24th February 2025 24th Feb 25

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Kate ace
Great low pov with nice textures and shadow
February 24th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
He's whatever the equivalent of ambidextrous is for upside down and right way up!
February 24th, 2025  
