Lessons in photography by wakelys
Photo 1844

Lessons in photography

Lia-Mia is being very patient. She is currently explaining how to focus . Faldo appears to be listening and enjoying the lesson.
I bet when she returns home Faldo is going to want his own camera.
26th February 2025 26th Feb 25

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Lis Lapthorn ace
I hope he gets his wish. Does he have his own bed?
February 26th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
@allsop another for the challenge. Not sure if I am following the brief as intended.
February 26th, 2025  
JackieR 🤓 ace
@foxes37 you mean are they sleeping together?? That's how rumours start Lis!!!
February 26th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
@foxes37 well of course Lis. What are you suggesting?
February 26th, 2025  
Lis Lapthorn ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond That hadn’t entered my head. Sounds a good idea 👍
February 26th, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
You certainly are responding to the challenge very well indeed.
February 26th, 2025  
