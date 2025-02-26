Sign up
Previous
Photo 1844
Lessons in photography
Lia-Mia is being very patient. She is currently explaining how to focus . Faldo appears to be listening and enjoying the lesson.
I bet when she returns home Faldo is going to want his own camera.
26th February 2025
26th Feb 25
6
1
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Tags
for2025
,
faldo
,
get-pushed-656
,
lia-mia
Lis Lapthorn
ace
I hope he gets his wish. Does he have his own bed?
February 26th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
@allsop
another for the challenge. Not sure if I am following the brief as intended.
February 26th, 2025
JackieR 🤓
ace
@foxes37
you mean are they sleeping together?? That's how rumours start Lis!!!
February 26th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
@foxes37
well of course Lis. What are you suggesting?
February 26th, 2025
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
That hadn’t entered my head. Sounds a good idea 👍
February 26th, 2025
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
You certainly are responding to the challenge very well indeed.
February 26th, 2025
