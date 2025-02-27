Previous
In the studio by wakelys
Photo 1845

In the studio

Unbeknown to me this cheeky pair went shopping and Faldo now has his very own camera.
Lia-Mia was more than happy to sit for so portraiture shots.
27th February 2025 27th Feb 25

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
505% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Methinks he likes Lia-Maria
February 27th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
@allsop Faldo is certainly taking this challenge seriously.
February 27th, 2025  
JackieR 🤓 ace
She's very vain!!
February 27th, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@wakelys He is doing great, but he has a long way to go to be as good as you!
February 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact