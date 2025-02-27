Sign up
Previous
Photo 1845
In the studio
Unbeknown to me this cheeky pair went shopping and Faldo now has his very own camera.
Lia-Mia was more than happy to sit for so portraiture shots.
27th February 2025
27th Feb 25
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Casablanca
ace
Methinks he likes Lia-Maria
February 27th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
@allsop
Faldo is certainly taking this challenge seriously.
February 27th, 2025
JackieR 🤓
ace
She's very vain!!
February 27th, 2025
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@wakelys
He is doing great, but he has a long way to go to be as good as you!
February 27th, 2025
