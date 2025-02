Party time

They heard that it was my Nephews birthday today and although we will not be seeing him Faldo asked if he could have a little party.

As Lia-Mia is staying with us he invited Noddy & Big Ears and of course he could not leave Fido out. They are all getting along famously and Luca-Mia has found a friend in Big Ears.

To ease us back into a month of colour no editing is happening today.