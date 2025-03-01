Previous
Amaryllis by wakelys
Photo 1847

Amaryllis

This month I will be doing the rainbow but it may be rather random. No particular order and colours available on the day.
1st March 2025 1st Mar 25

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Mags ace
Absolutely gorgeous! Is this the bud we saw a while back?
March 1st, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
@marlboromaam yes Faldo was measuring it on 22d Feb.
March 1st, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Sumptuous colour to this lovely amaryllis
March 1st, 2025  
