Previous
A change of direction by wakelys
Photo 1852

A change of direction

No idea where my rainbow month is taking me but know that I am following now particular pattern or theme other than randomness.
6th March 2025 6th Mar 25

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
507% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Oooh secretive and fun! Good for you. I like the rainbow windmill. Makes me want to go and play on the beach!
March 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact