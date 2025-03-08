Previous
My friend for the day. by wakelys
My friend for the day.

A friend is down on his luck and living on his own with a huge garden so I spent 5 hours making things look a lot more presentable. Hard work but satisfying.
Susan Wakely

gloria jones ace
How nice of you! Nice shot
March 8th, 2025  
