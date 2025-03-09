Sign up
Previous
Photo 1855
Reflected in the flowerpot.
This little flower has decided to grow in its own little spot. The flower border is to the right and flowerpot above.
9th March 2025
9th Mar 25
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
9th March 2025 1:19pm
Sizes
Privacy
Flashback
Tags
flower
,
anemone
,
rainbow2025
,
scw25
,
randomrainbow
