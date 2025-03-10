Sign up
Photo 1856
Gorse
It is widespread here on the island and rather prickly.
10th March 2025
10th Mar 25
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others.
2550
photos
144
followers
93
following
508% complete
1849
1850
1851
1852
1853
1854
1855
1856
693
1851
694
1852
1853
1854
1855
1856
Views
13
Comments
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
9th March 2025 3:50pm
Tags
flower
,
shrub
,
gorse
,
rainbow2025
,
scw25
,
randomrainbow
Babs
ace
Gorse always reminds me of Anglesey. There was so much of it when we lived there.
March 10th, 2025
Kitty Hawke
ace
It is such a lovely bright colour.......so much of it here in Cornwall too.
March 10th, 2025
Dione Giorgio
But the flowers look very pretty. And I wouldn't mind risking getting pricked going around them.
March 10th, 2025
Wylie
ace
Pretty shot
March 10th, 2025
KV
ace
Beautiful flowers but look 👀 ke a little wicked.
March 10th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful! Does it have a scent?
March 10th, 2025
