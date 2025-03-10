Previous
Gorse by wakelys
Photo 1856

Gorse

It is widespread here on the island and rather prickly.
10th March 2025 10th Mar 25

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
508% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
Gorse always reminds me of Anglesey. There was so much of it when we lived there.
March 10th, 2025  
Kitty Hawke ace
It is such a lovely bright colour.......so much of it here in Cornwall too.
March 10th, 2025  
Dione Giorgio
But the flowers look very pretty. And I wouldn't mind risking getting pricked going around them.
March 10th, 2025  
Wylie ace
Pretty shot
March 10th, 2025  
KV ace
Beautiful flowers but look 👀 ke a little wicked.
March 10th, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful! Does it have a scent?
March 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact