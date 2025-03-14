Previous
Pick a colour, any colour by wakelys
Photo 1860

Pick a colour, any colour

So long as it’s red.
14th March 2025 14th Mar 25

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
509% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
I had to smile at this! When the husband of my friend bought her a car, he said exactly those words ;-)
March 14th, 2025  
JackieR 🤓 ace
Red green bins??
March 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact