Photo 1866
Sample styles
They are a representation of stained glass windows used and the stories that the tell.
On displaying a exhibition in Winchester Cathedral.
20th March 2025
20th Mar 25
3
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
19th March 2025 4:13pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
windows
,
rainbow
,
stained-glass
,
2025
,
scw25
,
randomrainbow
Babs
ace
What a beautiful window all the colours of the rainbow
March 20th, 2025
JackieR
ace
A fabulous rainbow of glass!!
March 20th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Wow, super!
March 20th, 2025
