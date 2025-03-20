Previous
Sample styles by wakelys
Photo 1866

Sample styles

They are a representation of stained glass windows used and the stories that the tell.
On displaying a exhibition in Winchester Cathedral.
20th March 2025 20th Mar 25

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Babs
What a beautiful window all the colours of the rainbow
March 20th, 2025  
JackieR
A fabulous rainbow of glass!!
March 20th, 2025  
Casablanca
Wow, super!
March 20th, 2025  
