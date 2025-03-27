Sign up
Previous
Photo 1873
Eye
The Mural artist is under the tag of My dog sighs seen in the city of Portsmouth UK.
I have seen pink stickers on lampposts saying my dog sighs but didn’t connect it with the eye Murals. There are several in the city and all very striking.
27th March 2025
27th Mar 25
Susan Wakely
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Casablanca
ace
Wow, that's really striking and amazed that those faces are looking the other way. I would be staring at it! But then wondering if it were watching me as I walked away...
March 27th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Should tag for street challenge!
March 27th, 2025
