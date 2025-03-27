Previous
Eye by wakelys
Photo 1873

Eye

The Mural artist is under the tag of My dog sighs seen in the city of Portsmouth UK.
I have seen pink stickers on lampposts saying my dog sighs but didn’t connect it with the eye Murals. There are several in the city and all very striking.
27th March 2025 27th Mar 25

Susan Wakely

Casablanca ace
Wow, that's really striking and amazed that those faces are looking the other way. I would be staring at it! But then wondering if it were watching me as I walked away...
March 27th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Should tag for street challenge!
March 27th, 2025  
