Beach hut by wakelys
Beach hut

They come in different colours. Most are privately owned and possibly the most expensive shed that you will see. Coastal erosion and coastal management ( being badly managed in my opinion) are risking the future of these huts.
28th March 2025 28th Mar 25

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Casablanca
Super colours. Distressing about the erosion.
March 28th, 2025  
Diana
Lovely capture and colours. that would be so sad if they were to go.

Our beach huts in Muizenberg have all been taken down and replaced by new ones.
March 28th, 2025  
Beverley
Beautiful capture… I loved the old English beach huts in dreamy colours…
March 28th, 2025  
Babs
Beach huts are so expensive here in Australia.
March 28th, 2025  
