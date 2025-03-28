Sign up
Previous
Photo 1874
Beach hut
They come in different colours. Most are privately owned and possibly the most expensive shed that you will see. Coastal erosion and coastal management ( being badly managed in my opinion) are risking the future of these huts.
28th March 2025
28th Mar 25
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Tags
sea
,
beach
,
beachhut
,
rainbow2025
,
scw25
,
randomrainbow
Casablanca
ace
Super colours. Distressing about the erosion.
March 28th, 2025
Diana
ace
Lovely capture and colours. that would be so sad if they were to go.
Our beach huts in Muizenberg have all been taken down and replaced by new ones.
March 28th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful capture… I loved the old English beach huts in dreamy colours…
March 28th, 2025
Babs
ace
Beach huts are so expensive here in Australia.
March 28th, 2025
365 Project
Our beach huts in Muizenberg have all been taken down and replaced by new ones.