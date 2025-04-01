Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1878
Symmetry 1
Not sure what direction my month is going but my get pushed challenge is symmetry so here we go.
My one subject may be ecclesiastical.
I will try and tie my get pushed challenge in with this.
1st April 2025
1st Apr 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2580
photos
145
followers
93
following
514% complete
View this month »
1871
1872
1873
1874
1875
1876
1877
1878
Latest from all albums
1873
701
1874
1875
1876
702
1877
1878
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
1st April 2025 1:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cathedral
,
symmetry
,
get-pushed-661
,
scw25
,
30-shots2025
Susan Wakely
ace
@mona65
One for the challenge, more to follow.
April 1st, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful symmetry!
April 1st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close