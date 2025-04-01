Previous
Symmetry 1 by wakelys
Photo 1878

Symmetry 1

Not sure what direction my month is going but my get pushed challenge is symmetry so here we go.
My one subject may be ecclesiastical.
I will try and tie my get pushed challenge in with this.
1st April 2025 1st Apr 25

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
514% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
@mona65 One for the challenge, more to follow.
April 1st, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful symmetry!
April 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact