Previous
Photo 1879
Symmetry 2
The cathedral offers so many opportunities for shapes, symmetry and architecture. I am forever in awe of the craftsmanship that goes into such buildings.
Another for my get pushed challenge.
2nd April 2025
2nd Apr 25
3
4
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2581
photos
145
followers
93
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 50
Taken
1st April 2025 12:29pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
get-pushed-661
,
scw25
,
30-shots2025
,
chichestercathedral
Renee Salamon
ace
Wow, pretty spectacular
April 2nd, 2025
Kathryn M
ace
Lined up perfectly. You take some wonderful shots inside ecclesiastical buildings....mine never seem to turn out as I would like.
April 2nd, 2025
Wylie
ace
Lovely symmetry
April 2nd, 2025
