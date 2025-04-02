Previous
Symmetry 2 by wakelys
Symmetry 2

The cathedral offers so many opportunities for shapes, symmetry and architecture. I am forever in awe of the craftsmanship that goes into such buildings.
Another for my get pushed challenge.
2nd April 2025 2nd Apr 25

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Wow, pretty spectacular
April 2nd, 2025  
Lined up perfectly. You take some wonderful shots inside ecclesiastical buildings....mine never seem to turn out as I would like.
April 2nd, 2025  
Lovely symmetry
April 2nd, 2025  
