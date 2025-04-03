Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1880
Symmetry 3
This is looking in the opposite direction to yesterday’s shot.
My get pushed challenge is symmetry and I am trying to tie my month of ecclesiastical in with my challenge.
The lights are in the choir stalls and the vibrant colour is behind the altar.
3rd April 2025
3rd Apr 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2582
photos
145
followers
93
following
515% complete
View this month »
1873
1874
1875
1876
1877
1878
1879
1880
Latest from all albums
1874
1875
1876
702
1877
1878
1879
1880
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 50
Taken
1st April 2025 12:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
symmetry
,
ecclesiastical
,
get-pushed-661
,
scw25
,
chichestercathedral
Babs
ace
Amazing architecture and symmetry
April 3rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close