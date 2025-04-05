Previous
Symmetry 5 by wakelys
Photo 1882

Symmetry 5

This is my last one from the cathedral for the time being. I will see what my get pushed challenge is next week to see which direction this month goes. I love the colours on this pillar.
5th April 2025 5th Apr 25

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
515% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dione Giorgio
Fabulous capture and architecture
April 5th, 2025  
Diana ace
It is stunning, as all your shots have been.
April 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact