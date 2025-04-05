Sign up
Previous
Photo 1882
Symmetry 5
This is my last one from the cathedral for the time being. I will see what my get pushed challenge is next week to see which direction this month goes. I love the colours on this pillar.
5th April 2025
5th Apr 25
2
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others.
2584
photos
145
followers
93
following
515% complete
1875
1876
1877
1878
1879
1880
1881
1882
1876
702
1877
1878
1879
1880
1881
1882
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 50
Taken
1st April 2025 12:37pm
Tags
symmetry
,
get-pushed-661
,
scw25
,
30-shots2025
,
chichestercathedral
Dione Giorgio
Fabulous capture and architecture
April 5th, 2025
Diana
ace
It is stunning, as all your shots have been.
April 5th, 2025
