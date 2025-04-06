Sign up
Previous
Photo 1883
Symmetry 6
This is possibly my last for symmetry and not sure is the ecclesiastical theme will continue until I know what my next get pushed challenge will be.
This was taken in our local church and the reflection is caught in a glass topped tomb.
6th April 2025
6th Apr 25
1
1
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2585
photos
145
followers
93
following
515% complete
1876
1877
1878
1879
1880
1881
1882
1883
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
3rd April 2025 11:27am
Tags
stmaryschurch
,
get-pushed-661
,
scw25
,
30-shots2025
Kathy A
ace
Wow, this is amazing!
April 6th, 2025
