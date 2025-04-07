Sign up
Previous
Photo 1884
Symmetry 7
I am keeping on the same theme at the moment until I know what this weeks get pushed challenge is.
7th April 2025
7th Apr 25
1
1
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2586
photos
145
followers
93
following
516% complete
1877
1878
1879
1880
1881
1882
1883
1884
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
5th April 2025 3:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
symmetry
,
scw25
,
30-shots2025
,
stmaryschurchcompton
Kate
ace
You lined up your shot just right
April 7th, 2025
