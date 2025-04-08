Previous
Shapes in nature 1 by wakelys
Shapes in nature 1

I am changing track from Symmetry to shapes in nature. As I am currently camping in the New Forest it may well be a few days of trees..
The WiFi is a bit sketchy because we are surrounded by trees but will try and view and comment.
Susan Wakely

Beverley ace
This is so gorgeous… perfect shot! Happy camping!
April 8th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Fabulous dappled light. Enjoy your wild camping, hope you see deer
April 8th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Sounds like a beautiful place to camp. I’ll never get tired of trees!
April 8th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Nice symmetry spot
April 8th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
Lovely capture
April 8th, 2025  
Mags ace
Amazing shadows and light!
April 8th, 2025  
