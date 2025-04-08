Sign up
Previous
Photo 1885
Shapes in nature 1
I am changing track from Symmetry to shapes in nature. As I am currently camping in the New Forest it may well be a few days of trees..
The WiFi is a bit sketchy because we are surrounded by trees but will try and view and comment.
8th April 2025
8th Apr 25
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
8th April 2025 4:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
shapes
,
newforest
,
scw25
,
30-shots2025
Beverley
ace
This is so gorgeous… perfect shot! Happy camping!
April 8th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Fabulous dappled light. Enjoy your wild camping, hope you see deer
April 8th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Sounds like a beautiful place to camp. I’ll never get tired of trees!
April 8th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Nice symmetry spot
April 8th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
Lovely capture
April 8th, 2025
Mags
ace
Amazing shadows and light!
April 8th, 2025
