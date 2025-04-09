Sign up
Previous
Photo 1886
Shapes in Nature 2
Sounded by so many beautiful trees. Although we are in the New Forest there are not many trees.
https://www.google.com/gasearch?q=new%20forest%20history&source=sh/x/gs/m2/5
9th April 2025
9th Apr 25
4
1
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2588
photos
145
followers
93
following
516% complete
View this month »
1879
1880
1881
1882
1883
1884
1885
1886
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
9th April 2025 9:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
newforest
,
scw25
,
30-shots2025
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and perspective, lovely silhouettes against the beautiful sky.
April 9th, 2025
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful. And great pov.
April 9th, 2025
Wylie
ace
Lovely
April 9th, 2025
katy
ace
This one looks especially nice when viewed on black! I love the perspective
April 9th, 2025
