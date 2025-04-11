Previous
Shapes in Nature 4

So many shapes to be seen.
I should be back to commenting later today.
11th April 2025 11th Apr 25

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Boxplayer
Beautiful shapes and framing
April 11th, 2025  
Lis Lapthorn
Interesting composition and colours.
April 11th, 2025  
Barb
Love the sunlit tree trunk and how the over arching branch frames the water below!
April 11th, 2025  
