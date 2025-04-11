Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1888
Shapes in Nature 4
So many shapes to be seen.
I should be back to commenting later today.
11th April 2025
11th Apr 25
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2590
photos
145
followers
93
following
517% complete
View this month »
1881
1882
1883
1884
1885
1886
1887
1888
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
10th April 2025 6:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
new
,
forest
,
scw25
,
30-shots2025
Boxplayer
ace
Beautiful shapes and framing
April 11th, 2025
Lis Lapthorn
ace
Interesting composition and colours.
April 11th, 2025
Barb
ace
Love the sunlit tree trunk and how the over arching branch frames the water below!
April 11th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close