Shapes in Nature 6 by wakelys
Photo 1890

Shapes in Nature 6

This tree always gives a great show at this time of year. The blossom looks like little owls peeping out.
13th April 2025 13th Apr 25

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Stunning display. I see what you mean about the owls!
April 13th, 2025  
A stunning capture of these gorgeous blossoms in the beautiful graveyard.
April 13th, 2025  
judith deacon
What a glorious scene, graveyards always seem to yield wonderful images.
April 13th, 2025  
Beautiful!
April 13th, 2025  
