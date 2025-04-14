Previous
Shapes in Nature 7 by wakelys
Photo 1891

Shapes in Nature 7

I see a face, what do you see?
14th April 2025 14th Apr 25

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
518% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
Now that you mention it I DO see a face but you don’t want me to tell you what I first saw!
April 14th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
@grammyn I think I had the same thought as you!?!
April 14th, 2025  
moni kozi
@grammyn @casablanca that makes three of us. However, i can't see the face
April 14th, 2025  
Mags ace
Uh oh! I'm being flashed! =)
April 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact