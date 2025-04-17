Previous
Salisbury Cathedral 2 by wakelys
Photo 1893

Salisbury Cathedral 2

Some people are innocently going about their business and just happen to be in someone else’s shot where others are blatant photobombers. Not mentioning any names but…
I declare my innocence here
17th April 2025 17th Apr 25

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
518% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Lol she gets everywhere! 🐿️😅
April 16th, 2025  
kali ace
what a ham haha
April 16th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wow the symmetry!
April 16th, 2025  
Babs ace
Ha ha brilliant
April 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact