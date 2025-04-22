Previous
Salisbury Cathedral 8 by wakelys
Salisbury Cathedral 8

Looking back. The altar is now behind me capturing the magnificence of the vaulted ceiling.
22nd April 2025 22nd Apr 25

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others.
JackieR ace
Wonder when those gossiping guides moved on?
April 22nd, 2025  
