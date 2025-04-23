Previous
Salisbury Cathedral 9 by wakelys
Photo 1900

Salisbury Cathedral 9

A closer look at the ceiling.
23rd April 2025 23rd Apr 25

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
520% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Wylie ace
Its beautifully detailed.
April 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact