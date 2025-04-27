Previous
Royal Garrison Church, Portsmouth by wakelys
Photo 1904

Royal Garrison Church, Portsmouth

Information provided https://www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/places/royal-garrison-church-portsmouth/history/
With VE Day coming up on the 8th May it was interesting listening to the veterans talking about life as it used to be.
Sadly the pillars are starting to crumble so clumsy railings are now installed behind this facade
27th April 2025

Susan Wakely

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Did you go in? Fabulous symmetry and lines
April 27th, 2025  
Mags ace
Marvelous capture of this old place.
April 27th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Lovely symmetry
April 27th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond thank you. Yes I did.
April 27th, 2025  
JackieR ace
I've never been inside, how fabulous for you
April 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
