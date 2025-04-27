Sign up
Previous
Photo 1904
Royal Garrison Church, Portsmouth
Information provided
https://www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/places/royal-garrison-church-portsmouth/history/
With VE Day coming up on the 8th May it was interesting listening to the veterans talking about life as it used to be.
Sadly the pillars are starting to crumble so clumsy railings are now installed behind this facade
27th April 2025
27th Apr 25
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2612
photos
145
followers
93
following
521% complete
1897
1898
1899
1900
1901
1902
1903
1904
706
707
1900
1901
708
1902
1903
1904
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 50
Taken
27th April 2025 1:03pm
portsmouth
,
30-shots2025
,
royalgarrisonchurch
JackieR
ace
Did you go in? Fabulous symmetry and lines
April 27th, 2025
Mags
ace
Marvelous capture of this old place.
April 27th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Lovely symmetry
April 27th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
thank you. Yes I did.
April 27th, 2025
JackieR
ace
I've never been inside, how fabulous for you
April 27th, 2025
