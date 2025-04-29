Sign up
Previous
Photo 1906
Portsmouth Cathedral 2
Stepping through the arch from yesterdays shot this is what you see.
29th April 2025
29th Apr 25
4
4
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
27th April 2025 12:47pm
Tags
scw25
,
30-shots2025
,
portsmouthcathedral
Barb
ace
Gorgeous architecture! Lovely symmetry!
April 29th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Really like the design
April 29th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
I also like the design and you have really conveyed it well
April 29th, 2025
Diana
ace
So stunning, I love the simplicity and beautiful windows.
April 29th, 2025
