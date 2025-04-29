Previous
Portsmouth Cathedral 2 by wakelys
Photo 1906

Portsmouth Cathedral 2

Stepping through the arch from yesterdays shot this is what you see.
29th April 2025 29th Apr 25

Susan Wakely

Barb ace
Gorgeous architecture! Lovely symmetry!
April 29th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Really like the design
April 29th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
I also like the design and you have really conveyed it well
April 29th, 2025  
Diana ace
So stunning, I love the simplicity and beautiful windows.
April 29th, 2025  
