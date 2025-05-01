Sign up
Previous
Photo 1908
The only way is up
A cheerful song to start the month.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=vjD3EVC1-zU
1st May 2025
1st May 25
6
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2618
photos
145
followers
93
following
522% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
30th April 2025 2:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
songtitle-115
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Ahhh blast from the past!
May 1st, 2025
Dione Giorgio
What an amazing find. And a perfect title. Now I will spend hours humming the tune.
May 1st, 2025
Diana
ace
How fabulous is that, wonderful song for this great shot.
May 1st, 2025
katy
ace
Certainly a peppy way for me to start my morning in such a fascinating photo for it
May 1st, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
Love the song, cool image to match
May 1st, 2025
Babs
ace
Brings to mind the last line of the movie The Italian Job - 'Hang on a minute lads I've got a great idea'
May 1st, 2025
