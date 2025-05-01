Previous
The only way is up by wakelys
Photo 1908

The only way is up

A cheerful song to start the month.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=vjD3EVC1-zU
1st May 2025 1st May 25

Susan Wakely

Casablanca 🇬🇧
Ahhh blast from the past!
May 1st, 2025  
Dione Giorgio
What an amazing find. And a perfect title. Now I will spend hours humming the tune.
May 1st, 2025  
Diana
How fabulous is that, wonderful song for this great shot.
May 1st, 2025  
katy
Certainly a peppy way for me to start my morning in such a fascinating photo for it
May 1st, 2025  
Renee Salamon
Love the song, cool image to match
May 1st, 2025  
Babs
Brings to mind the last line of the movie The Italian Job - 'Hang on a minute lads I've got a great idea'
May 1st, 2025  
