Previous
Photo 1912
Seaside fun
After a couple of days of glorious warm sunshine the clouds have blown in some cooler weather but 🤞no rain.
5th May 2025
5th May 25
4
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2622
photos
145
followers
93
following
523% complete
1905
1906
1907
1908
1909
1910
1911
1912
1906
1907
710
1908
1909
1910
1911
1912
Views
17
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
4th May 2025 12:21pm
Tags
sea
,
beach
,
clouds
,
scw25
katy
ace
Good you did not get rain! I still see lots of blue sky around those clouds also. Pretty picture of the beach.
May 5th, 2025
Nigel Rogers
ace
Nice lines
May 5th, 2025
Mags
ace
A very lovely view.
May 5th, 2025
Laura
ace
Looks great. For your Get Pushed challenge what do you think of also doing the May half and half challenge? I hope you can return the favour by challenging me to something.
May 5th, 2025
