Seaside fun by wakelys
Photo 1912

Seaside fun

After a couple of days of glorious warm sunshine the clouds have blown in some cooler weather but 🤞no rain.
5th May 2025 5th May 25

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2.
523% complete

katy ace
Good you did not get rain! I still see lots of blue sky around those clouds also. Pretty picture of the beach.
May 5th, 2025  
Nigel Rogers ace
Nice lines
May 5th, 2025  
Mags ace
A very lovely view.
May 5th, 2025  
Laura ace
Looks great. For your Get Pushed challenge what do you think of also doing the May half and half challenge? I hope you can return the favour by challenging me to something.
May 5th, 2025  
