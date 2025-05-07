Sign up
Previous
Photo 1914
Honey Garlic
On the 2nd of May I posted
this
It’s a little beauty and shy with its little heads bowed down.
You have to be a bit of a contortionist to see the flowers and the bees love it.
7th May 2025
7th May 25
2
1
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
flower
,
honey
,
garlic
,
scw25
Dione Giorgio
Did you lie down on the ground to take this picture? Great effort but well worth it. Beautiful image.
May 7th, 2025
Wylie
ace
Interesting pink features
May 7th, 2025
