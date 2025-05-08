Previous
A consist of bird food by wakelys
Topping up the bird seed so that there is a plentiful supply of.
Although they are mainly fending for themselves at the moment I like to keep the feeders stocked up.
8th May 2025

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5.
