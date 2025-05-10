Sign up
Previous
Photo 1917
West Wittering Beach
One of the very few sandy beaches in the area.
Another for my half & half get pushed.
10th May 2025
10th May 25
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Kitty Hawke
ace
Oh my....that does bring back some lovely childhood memories.....I used to spend the summer holidays with my Nan there......she had a caravan for a while and then rented a chalet......we spent the whole 6 weeks there, walking to the beach or catching the bus into Chicester or along the coast to East Wittering and Selsey.......lovely time.....
May 10th, 2025
Kathryn M
ace
Great capture....looks a lovely place to be.
May 10th, 2025
Dione Giorgio
I like the idea of posting this for half and half. Fav.
May 10th, 2025
Lis Lapthorn
ace
Great perspective
May 10th, 2025
Diana
ace
Great half and half.
May 10th, 2025
