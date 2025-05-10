Previous
West Wittering Beach by wakelys
Photo 1917

West Wittering Beach

One of the very few sandy beaches in the area.
Another for my half & half get pushed.
10th May 2025 10th May 25

Susan Wakely

Kitty Hawke ace
Oh my....that does bring back some lovely childhood memories.....I used to spend the summer holidays with my Nan there......she had a caravan for a while and then rented a chalet......we spent the whole 6 weeks there, walking to the beach or catching the bus into Chicester or along the coast to East Wittering and Selsey.......lovely time.....
May 10th, 2025  
Kathryn M ace
Great capture....looks a lovely place to be.
May 10th, 2025  
Dione Giorgio
I like the idea of posting this for half and half. Fav.
May 10th, 2025  
Lis Lapthorn ace
Great perspective
May 10th, 2025  
Diana ace
Great half and half.
May 10th, 2025  
