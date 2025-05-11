Previous
A great day to be on the water by wakelys
Photo 1918

A great day to be on the water

A stiff south easterly wind fun lovely and warm.
11th May 2025 11th May 25

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
525% complete

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Super day for kayaking
May 11th, 2025  
katy ace
Very colorful photo and a terrific composition showing the water as well. It looks like it was a glorious day for you.
May 11th, 2025  
