Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1918
A great day to be on the water
A stiff south easterly wind fun lovely and warm.
11th May 2025
11th May 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2629
photos
144
followers
92
following
525% complete
View this month »
1911
1912
1913
1914
1915
1916
1917
1918
Latest from all albums
1912
1913
1914
1915
1916
711
1917
1918
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
11th May 2025 11:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sea
,
kayaks
,
mayhalf-2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Super day for kayaking
May 11th, 2025
katy
ace
Very colorful photo and a terrific composition showing the water as well. It looks like it was a glorious day for you.
May 11th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close