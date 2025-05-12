Sign up
Previous
Photo 1919
Quaking grass
As a child we called this wiggle waggle grass.
Last year I sprinkled seeds in my flower bed and loving the display that it is giving me.
12th May 2025
12th May 25
6
3
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others.
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
12th May 2025 10:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
quaking-grass
,
scw25
,
nomowmay-25
Babs
ace
Beautiful close up
May 12th, 2025
Diana
ace
Wonderful close up and details, such beautiful grasses.
May 12th, 2025
Kathryn M
ace
Oh I love these - I must do the same for next year.
May 12th, 2025
Kitty Hawke
ace
Ohh...I have some of these...beware though.....they are thugs !
May 12th, 2025
Dione Giorgio
Something completely new to me. Very interesting and a lovely shot.
May 12th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Ooh pretty, looks a bit like chrysalis
May 12th, 2025
