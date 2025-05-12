Previous
Quaking grass by wakelys
Photo 1919

Quaking grass

As a child we called this wiggle waggle grass.
Last year I sprinkled seeds in my flower bed and loving the display that it is giving me.
12th May 2025 12th May 25

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
525% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
Beautiful close up
May 12th, 2025  
Diana ace
Wonderful close up and details, such beautiful grasses.
May 12th, 2025  
Kathryn M ace
Oh I love these - I must do the same for next year.
May 12th, 2025  
Kitty Hawke ace
Ohh...I have some of these...beware though.....they are thugs !
May 12th, 2025  
Dione Giorgio
Something completely new to me. Very interesting and a lovely shot.
May 12th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Ooh pretty, looks a bit like chrysalis
May 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact