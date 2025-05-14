Previous
Sunbathing weather by wakelys
Photo 1921

Sunbathing weather

We are having a glorious spell of warm weather and the sunbathers are out. These are the Hotwalls. https://www.visitportsmouth.co.uk/explore/millennium-promenade/millennium-promenade-the-hotwalls
It was a popular place to meet between shifts during our nurse training during the summers months to top up our tan between 1976 -79.
14th May 2025 14th May 25

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
