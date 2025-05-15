Sign up
Photo 1922
Pulsatilla still giving a show
Play time in the garden and battling the breeze which makes taking a photograph all the more interesting.
15th May 2025
15th May 25
Susan Wakely
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others.
1915
1916
1917
1918
1919
1920
1921
1922
711
1917
1918
1919
1920
712
1921
1922
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 50
Taken
15th May 2025 1:44pm
Tags
water
,
drops
,
pulsatilla
,
scw25
Casablanca 🇬🇧
Oooh spiky! Nice shot
May 15th, 2025
Diana
Beautiful capture and details, such an interesting bloom and photobomber.
May 15th, 2025
