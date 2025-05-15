Previous
Pulsatilla still giving a show by wakelys
Photo 1922

Pulsatilla still giving a show

Play time in the garden and battling the breeze which makes taking a photograph all the more interesting.
15th May 2025 15th May 25

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
526% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Oooh spiky! Nice shot
May 15th, 2025  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and details, such an interesting bloom and photobomber.
May 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact