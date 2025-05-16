Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1923
Incoming wave
My get pushed was to do long exposure using an App on my iPhone but my reluctance to get another app meant to I could not fulfil the challenge. So I look my camera to the beach to try and catch some waves.
16th May 2025
16th May 25
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2635
photos
144
followers
92
following
526% complete
View this month »
1916
1917
1918
1919
1920
1921
1922
1923
Latest from all albums
1917
1918
1919
1920
712
1921
1922
1923
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 50
Taken
16th May 2025 9:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sea
,
waves
,
get-pushed-677
Susan Wakely
ace
@aecasey
wanting to partially partake in my challenge I took this with my camera as I tend to use this as much as my phone.
May 16th, 2025
katy
ace
Nice capture of the wave action and I’m sure just as good as it would’ve been taken with your phone
May 16th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautifully captured and composed.
May 16th, 2025
Lis Lapthorn
ace
Really excellent. I can feel the power of the water.
May 16th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close