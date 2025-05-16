Previous
Incoming wave by wakelys
Incoming wave

My get pushed was to do long exposure using an App on my iPhone but my reluctance to get another app meant to I could not fulfil the challenge. So I look my camera to the beach to try and catch some waves.
16th May 2025 16th May 25

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Susan Wakely
@aecasey wanting to partially partake in my challenge I took this with my camera as I tend to use this as much as my phone.
May 16th, 2025  
katy
Nice capture of the wave action and I’m sure just as good as it would’ve been taken with your phone
May 16th, 2025  
Mags
Beautifully captured and composed.
May 16th, 2025  
Lis Lapthorn
Really excellent. I can feel the power of the water.
May 16th, 2025  
