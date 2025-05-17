Previous
Stinging Nettle by wakelys
Photo 1924

Stinging Nettle

And it really does sting.
17th May 2025 17th May 25

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
They really do! I remember learning very young to look for the dock leaves growing nearby to rub on my skin and soothe it. Lovely low key shot
May 17th, 2025  
Mags ace
Oh lovely green leaves. A dangerous beauty.
May 17th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Dock leaves were never far away… I was forever getting stung
May 17th, 2025  
