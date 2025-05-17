Sign up
Photo 1924
Stinging Nettle
And it really does sting.
17th May 2025
17th May 25
Susan Wakely
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others.
Tags
scw25
,
nomowmay2025
,
stingingnettle
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
They really do! I remember learning very young to look for the dock leaves growing nearby to rub on my skin and soothe it. Lovely low key shot
May 17th, 2025
Mags
ace
Oh lovely green leaves. A dangerous beauty.
May 17th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Dock leaves were never far away… I was forever getting stung
May 17th, 2025
