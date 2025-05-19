Sign up
Previous
Photo 1926
Hiroshi Sugimoto 1
My get pushed this week is long exposure, and living by the sea being *inspired* by Hiroshi Sugimoto's long exposure seascapes?
So beware…
This was aided and abetted by Snapseed.
19th May 2025
19th May 25
2
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others.
2639
photos
144
followers
91
following
Tags
sea
,
scw25
,
get-pushed-668
,
haylingseafront
,
hiroshisugimoto
Susan Wakely
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
be warned more to follow.
May 19th, 2025
Mags
ace
Interesting blend of tones.
May 19th, 2025
